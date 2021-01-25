Banano (BAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,016.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $13,016.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00129480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.