Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $74,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

