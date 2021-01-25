Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 48,028,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

