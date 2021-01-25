Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

