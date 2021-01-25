Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Raymond James

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $10.25 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

