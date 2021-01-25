Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

BOH traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,136. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.