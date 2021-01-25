Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of OZK opened at $35.96 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

