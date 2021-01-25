Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 21598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

