Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Santander raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Monday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.