Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BANR. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

