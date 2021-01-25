Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

