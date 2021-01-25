Barclays Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $52.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

