Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 712 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43). Approximately 9,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.46).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 675.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 640.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

About Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

