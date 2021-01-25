Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

