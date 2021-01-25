Base Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $303,352.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,954,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,188,854 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

