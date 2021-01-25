BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $24.98 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and $2.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,672,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

