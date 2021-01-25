Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $434.13 million and $317.23 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,798,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

