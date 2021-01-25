Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. 7,653,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

