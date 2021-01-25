BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$54.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.95. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.3200001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

