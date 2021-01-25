Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.45. 1,369,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

