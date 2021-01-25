Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 2,073 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,664,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.11. 38,851,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

