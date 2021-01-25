Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $214.79. 33,854,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

