Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $110.50. 6,900,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

