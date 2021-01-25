Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 1,120,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

