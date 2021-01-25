Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 399,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,957,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

