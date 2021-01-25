Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 406,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. 7,819,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

