BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $506,499.97 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000231 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044746 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.