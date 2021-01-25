Becton, Dickinson and Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $260.24. 843,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

