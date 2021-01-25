Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.