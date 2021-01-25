Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $545,766.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $79.26 million and $545,766.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

