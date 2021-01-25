Bella Protocol Market Cap Achieves $22.38 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004624 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

