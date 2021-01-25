Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the software maker will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNFT. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

BNFT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.