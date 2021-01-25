Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

