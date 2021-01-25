Benin Management CORP Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

