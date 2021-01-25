Benin Management CORP Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

