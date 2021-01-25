Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. 2,066,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.