Beowulf Hits Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $47,773.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

