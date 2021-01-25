Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 0.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.18. 37,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,492. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.