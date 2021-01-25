Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $24.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.79. 33,256,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

