Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $40.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $261.51. The company had a trading volume of 867,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

