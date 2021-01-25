Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF accounts for 1.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $684,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOCT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. 10,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.