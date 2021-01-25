Berkshire Money Management Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December comprises 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BDEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,806. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

