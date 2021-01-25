Berkshire Money Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,957 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,869,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,830.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,507. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

