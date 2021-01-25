Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 24.57% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of EJAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

