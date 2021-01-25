Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 0.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.26. 4,207,626 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

