Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 115,943 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,943 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of BJAN remained flat at $$33.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.