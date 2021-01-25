Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

