BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.