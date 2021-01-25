B&G Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 1,805 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

B&G Foods stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

