BH Global Limited (BHGG.L) (LON:BHGG) Trading Down 4.2%

BH Global Limited (BHGG.L) (LON:BHGG) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,869.69 ($24.43) and last traded at GBX 1,887.50 ($24.66). Approximately 45,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 69,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,970 ($25.74).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,966 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,876.84. The company has a market capitalization of £375.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BH Global Limited (BHGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Global Limited (BHGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.